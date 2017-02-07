Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Heavy Vehicle Operator, Recycling and Waste Management - Facilities Management

Shift: Tuesday - Saturday, 7:00 am - 3:30 pm

The Heavy Vehicle Operator assists in ensuring that the University is in compliance with the District of Columbia's plan of mandatory recycling. S/he reports to the Recycling Project Manager in duties that include but are not limited to:

Drives driving refuse and recycling vehicles, picks up solid waste materials from designated collection points, examines waste for contaminants and hazardous waste, and transports to landfills.

Maintains daily collection records.

Assists in route scheduling and determination of pick up points.

Operates compactor units.

Arranges for truck and container repair and maintenance.

Lifts and empties heavy recycling and solid waste containers, processes materials, and cleans and disinfects recycling and solid waste vehicles, collection areas, and collection containers.

Assures all recycling and solid waste areas are clean, fully functional, and operational.

Requirements

High school diploma or equivalency certification

2 years of commercial or heavy vehicle driving experience

Valid CDL issued by the District of Columbia which must remain current throughout employment

Good knowledge of traffic laws and regulations.

Ability to operate heavy equipment - including driving the vehicle, operating and programming the interior compactors, operating the lift gate, the steam cleaner, and the air brakes

Ability to learn categories of recyclable materials and maintain awareness of hazardous waste

