Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Sr. BSM PB Tester to support a Federal Government client at our Arlington, VA location. As a member of the Systems Development and Maintenance IV&V testing team, the Sr. BSM PB Tester will be responsible for participating in test efforts of software releases of a core financial system that uses CGI's Performance Budgeting software.

Responsibilities

• Core duties include the following test related functions: creating test plans, creating test scripts, executing manual and automated test scripts, and documenting results

• Perform requirements elicitation and analysis via various techniques (user groups, interviews, regulatory research, etc.)

• Create and maintain requirements traceability matrices

• Review design documents

• Test applications and document results

Required Qualifications

• Bachelor's in Computer Science, Accounting or a related field such as Business Administration; candidates who possess a degree other than those listed will require at least 1 year experience in testing or supporting accounting systems

• Expertise with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

• Very good functional knowledge of CGI's Performance Budgeting Momentum software or an equivalent budgeting software, especially in a testing capacity

• Experience testing interfaces and creating test plans that cover end-to-end testing across multiple applications

• Significant prior experience with the standard software development lifecycle (analysis/design, development, testing, implementation, support)

• Very good verbal and written communication skills

• Ability to multi-task while maintaining a professional demeanor

• Familiarity with all stages of the SDLC process and have experience with Performance Budgeting or an equivalent budgeting application

• Ability to establish a rapport with clients since the candidate will work with clients to review test plans, to verify adequate coverage of business processes and to ensure the business requirements are satisfied by the system

Desired Qualifications

• Experience with automated testing, particularly using HP Quality Center (QC) and Unified Functional Testing (UFT) software

• Experience creating SQL queries against Oracle databases

• Experience with other automated testing tools

• Experience with CMMI

• Knowledge of Federal accounting/financial management policies, practices, operation and procedures

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



