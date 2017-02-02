Youth sought for the Chesapeake Conservation Corps

The Chesapeake Bay Trust is soliciting applicants for the Chesapeake Conservation Corps Program. Each year, the Chesapeake Conservation Corps Program places young adults (ages 18-25) with nonprofit or government agencies to work fulltime in the environmental field for a one-year term of paid service in the Chesapeake Bay region. Participants receive hands-on green job and leadership experience through on-the-ground experience leading and assisting with projects and programs for their host sites, extensive trainings hosted by the Trust and other service-learning opportunities including grant writing and project management. This initiative is supported by the Trust, Constellation Energy, the National Park Service and the state of Maryland.

The purpose of the Corps Program is 1) to enable young adults to work with host organizations and communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region on issues surrounding the Chesapeake Bay, and 2) to provide leadership and green training opportunities for young adults pursuing environmental careers including conferences, trainings, grant writing, project management and others. Corps members will work fulltime on projects and programs in the realms of environmental restoration, community engagement, environmental education, energy conservation, sustainable agriculture and forestry that will promote and sustain the Bay and its surrounding environment as well as provide young adults with the opportunities to gain career skills and become more engaged through meaningful community service.

The Chesapeake Bay Trust anticipates placing around 30-35 Corps Members, young adults 18-25, with nonprofit organizations and government agencies throughout the Mid-Atlantic region for a paid year of service ($17,000) beginning on August 22, 2017. To find the application go to https://cbtrust.org/prospective/.

Applications must be submitted through the Trust's online system by April 14, 2017 at 5:00 pm.

For any questions about becoming a volunteer or about the Chesapeake Conservation Corps, contact Senior Program Officer Tara Baker, tbaker@cbtrust.org or 410-974-2941, ext. 102.