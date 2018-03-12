Occasional travel - Travel is dependent on position.

Be a US Citizen (by birth or naturalization)

Meet employment eligibility requirements (including Bachelor's degree).

Be between 23 and 37 years old; age waivers available.

Must be able to obtain a Top Secret Security Clearance

Possess a valid driver's license

Meet the FBI's physical fitness requirements

Pass all phases of the Special Agent Selection System

Commit to serving as a Special Agent for a minimum of three (3) years

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Over 56 Field Offices and Resident Agencies across the nation; Legal Attaches across the world.

All Special Agent applicants must also have at least three (3) years of full-time professional work experience unless they qualify for a work experience waiver. Work experience showing progressive growth, leadership and responsibility is preferred.



For more information about the Special Agent Selection System, physical fitness requirements and work experience waivers, please visit https://fbijobs.gov/career-paths/special-agents.



Applicants must follow the Federal Resume Template available at www.fbijobs.gov when submitting their application.



Adhere to strict standards of conduct, foremost being honesty and integrity.

Endure a rigorous background investigation, credit checks and a polygraph in order to obtain a Top Secret Security Clearance.

Pass a Physical Fitness Test (PFT) at least twice during the application process; must be physically fit to complete training at Quantico and maintain a high level of fitness throughout their career.

Pass a medical exam, which includes, but is not limited to, meeting visual and hearing standards.

Successfully complete approximately 20 weeks of employment as a Special Agent trainee, while housed at the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA.

Upon graduation from the FBI Academy, be available to transfer to one of the FBI's 56 field offices, including San Juan, Puerto Rico, or remote resident agencies (satellite offices) to meet the needs of the FBI. Special Agents rarely return to their processing office. Applicants should ensure that their families are prepared for and support this move.

Throughout your career, be available for temporary duty assignments, anywhere in the world, on either a temporary or a long-term basis.

Work a minimum of a 50-hour workweek, which may include odd hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends.

Be willing and able to participate in arrests, execute search warrants, raids and similar assignments.

For more information on eligibility requirements see: https://fbijobs.gov/working-at-FBI/eligibility

For further information please refer and apply to: https://apply.fbijobs.gov/psp/ps/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&FOCUS=Applicant&SiteId=1&JobOpeningId=13972&PostingSeq=1

If the appointment is for 90 days or more, the candidate earns annual and sick leave at the rate of four (4) hours per bi-weekly pay period plus federal holidays during the period worked.



All applicants must pass the Agency's physical fitness requirements, including medical and hearing standards and all phases of the FBI Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Selectees must be physically fit to complete training at Quantico and maintain a high level of fitness throughout their careers. In an organization made up of careers like no other, being a Special Agent can be a lifelong career of uncommon days and amazing experiences.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

For more information, please refer and apply to: https://apply.fbijobs.gov/psp/ps/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&FOCUS=Applicant&SiteId=1&JobOpeningId=13972&PostingSeq=1