Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks an IT Systems Architect to support a Federal Government client at our Lexington Park, MD location. The IT Systems Architect will support tasks involving system concept formulation, IT system architecture design, system design analysis, and systems integration design and implementation.

Responsibilities

• Support tasks involving system concept formulation, IT system architecture design, system design analysis, and systems integration design and implementation

• Perform feasibility studies, system assessments and requirements analyses as applicable to existing and new technologies/systems

Required Qualifications

• Bachelor's degree in the field of Computer/Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Information Systems, or Mathematics

• 10 years of practical analysis experience in data center design, administration, operations, procedures, and troubleshooting; 15 years desired

• Possess current Top Secret clearance

• Linux and Microsoft Windows (Server) Administration

• Very good technical writing skills

• Knowledge of Storage Area Networks (SAN) and SAN Administration

• Proficiency with TCP/IP (LAN/WAN)

• Knowledge of Virtualization Technologies including VMware

• Background in data center design and operations

• Experience in MS Windows and Linux system administration

• Ability to travel 25% of the time

Desired Qualifications

• Master's in the field of Computer/Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Information Systems, or Mathematics

• Experience in IT system architecture and network design, administration, operations, procedures, and troubleshooting

• Experience in the engineering of system administration-related solutions for various projects and operational needs

• Very good verbal and written communication skills

• Knowledge of Dell Nutanix

• CISSP, CCNP, CCDP certifications

• SCI (Sensitive Compartmented Information) clearance

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must possess and be able to maintain a Top Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CB #CJP