PRN-CRNA; SENTARA CAREPLEX

Sentara Healthcare
Newport News, VA
Jan 24, 2017
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare, Other
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Job Description: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient's vital signs, and oversees patient recovery from anesthesia. Participates in the delivery of all types of anesthetics under the supervision of an Anesthesiologist

Master's Level Degree - NURSE ANESTHETIST OR
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Required: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support, Cert Reg Nurse Anesthetists, Nurse Practitioner, Pediatric Advanced Life Suppor, Registered Nurse

For employees working in the state of Virginia, a Nurse Practitioner License is required with a specialization in Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. Employees working in North Carolina, only a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist license is required.

