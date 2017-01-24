MEDICAL SOCIAL WORKER - Resource Pool
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Hampton, VA:Norfolk, VA:Virginia Beach, VA:Suffolk, VA:Williamsburg, VA
- Posted
- Jan 24, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Counselor and Therapist, Social Worker
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Responsible for the provision of medical social work services to patients receiving care in the hospital setting. Assesses the social, psychological, cultural, environmental, and financial situations, as well as, disposition needs, for each referred patient. Collaborates with patients, families, healthcare team members, and community agencies to develop and implement plans to address identified needs. Evaluates effectiveness of plans and initiates change as needed. Uses crisis intervention, problem solving model, community organization, and advocacy skills in identifying needs and resources in the hospital and community.
Education Level
Master's Level Degree - SOCIAL WORK
Experience
Required: Acute Care - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Certification in Case Management (CCM, ACM RN-C) required within one year of eligibility. BLS required within 90 days of hire.