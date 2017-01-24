Responsible for the provision of medical social work services to patients receiving care in the hospital setting. Assesses the social, psychological, cultural, environmental, and financial situations, as well as, disposition needs, for each referred patient. Collaborates with patients, families, healthcare team members, and community agencies to develop and implement plans to address identified needs. Evaluates effectiveness of plans and initiates change as needed. Uses crisis intervention, problem solving model, community organization, and advocacy skills in identifying needs and resources in the hospital and community.

Education Level

Master's Level Degree - SOCIAL WORK

Experience

Required: Acute Care - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Certification in Case Management (CCM, ACM RN-C) required within one year of eligibility. BLS required within 90 days of hire.