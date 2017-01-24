MEDICAL SOCIAL WORKER - Resource Pool

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Hampton, VA:Norfolk, VA:Virginia Beach, VA:Suffolk, VA:Williamsburg, VA
Posted
Jan 24, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Counselor and Therapist, Social Worker
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Responsible for the provision of medical social work services to patients receiving care in the hospital setting. Assesses the social, psychological, cultural, environmental, and financial situations, as well as, disposition needs, for each referred patient. Collaborates with patients, families, healthcare team members, and community agencies to develop and implement plans to address identified needs. Evaluates effectiveness of plans and initiates change as needed. Uses crisis intervention, problem solving model, community organization, and advocacy skills in identifying needs and resources in the hospital and community.

Education Level
Master's Level Degree - SOCIAL WORK

Experience
Required: Acute Care - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Certification in Case Management (CCM, ACM RN-C) required within one year of eligibility. BLS required within 90 days of hire.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this