RN MSN Clin Nurse Specialist Cardiac
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Jan 24, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is seeking an RN MSN Clinical Nurse Specialist.Sign On Bonus Available!!!
Serving as a destination medical center in the mid-atlantic region, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is one of just five Level 1 trauma centers in Virginia, home to the Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance, region's first Magnet® hospital and nationally ranked heart program at Sentara Heart Hospital.
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital (SNGH), on the Eastern Virginia Medical Campus, is a large 525-bed medical center, which serves as the primary teaching institution for the adjacent Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS). Our partnership with EVMS combines the latest innovations in technology, research and clinical care, to offer you advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services.
This position supports Cardiac Medicine Stepdown and CICU departments. Will work with multidisciplinary teams including: Cardiologists,Cardiothoracic surgeons, Cardiac anesthesia and intensivists and RN/Respiratory/Dietary staff.
CNS is required.
Prior clinical leadership experienced and cardiac clinical experience is strongly preferred.
- Identify/implement evidence based nursing practices
- Lead research initiatives
- Develop educational offerings
- Provide expert consultation to improve patient outcomes
- Identify improvements in the health care delivery system
- Procedural Areas:
- NI
- Echo
- Stress testing
- Nuclear stress testing
- Cath/EP
- Cath cases diagnostic and intervention
- STEMI
- Structural heart
- TAVR
- Mitra Clip
- Watchman
- Devices
- Pacemakers
- ICD
- Ablations
- Ventricular
- Atrial
- CARE
- Pre/post for all COR/Cath/EP cases
- COR
- CABG
- Valves
- Transplant
- Structural heart
- NI
The Clinical Nurse Specialist demonstrates advanced and specialized clinical knowledge and skills to facilitate the provision of patient / family-focused care to promote health and/or well-being, improve quality of life; and enhance the profession of nursing. This individual facilitates nursing practice and care, either directly, or by influencing nurses and nursing personnel through direct care, leadership, coaching, research, ethical decision making, collaboration, and consultation.
Education Level
RN-Master's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Nursing - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Cert Nurse Specialist, Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Leadership, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Must be certified in specialty area deemed eligible for CNS as recognized by State Board. Advanced Cardiac Life Support required for Intermediate Care and Critical care units.
For the 17th consecutive year, the Cardiology & Heart Surgery program at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is ranked among the nation's Top 50 heart programs in the U.S. News & World Report annual ‘Best Hospitals' edition.
Please click on the link below for more information!
http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/area/va
