Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is seeking an RN MSN Clinical Nurse Specialist.Sign On Bonus Available!!!

Serving as a destination medical center in the mid-atlantic region, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is one of just five Level 1 trauma centers in Virginia, home to the Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance, region's first Magnet® hospital and nationally ranked heart program at Sentara Heart Hospital.

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital (SNGH), on the Eastern Virginia Medical Campus, is a large 525-bed medical center, which serves as the primary teaching institution for the adjacent Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS). Our partnership with EVMS combines the latest innovations in technology, research and clinical care, to offer you advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services.



This position supports Cardiac Medicine Stepdown and CICU departments. Will work with multidisciplinary teams including: Cardiologists,Cardiothoracic surgeons, Cardiac anesthesia and intensivists and RN/Respiratory/Dietary staff.



CNS is required.



Prior clinical leadership experienced and cardiac clinical experience is strongly preferred.





Identify/implement evidence based nursing practices

Lead research initiatives

Develop educational offerings

Provide expert consultation to improve patient outcomes

Identify improvements in the health care delivery system



Procedural Areas: NI Echo Stress testing Nuclear stress testing Cath/EP Cath cases diagnostic and intervention STEMI Structural heart TAVR Mitra Clip Watchman Devices Pacemakers ICD Ablations Ventricular Atrial CARE Pre/post for all COR/Cath/EP cases See above COR CABG Valves Transplant Structural heart



The Clinical Nurse Specialist demonstrates advanced and specialized clinical knowledge and skills to facilitate the provision of patient / family-focused care to promote health and/or well-being, improve quality of life; and enhance the profession of nursing. This individual facilitates nursing practice and care, either directly, or by influencing nurses and nursing personnel through direct care, leadership, coaching, research, ethical decision making, collaboration, and consultation.

Education Level

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Nursing - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Cert Nurse Specialist, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Leadership, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Must be certified in specialty area deemed eligible for CNS as recognized by State Board. Advanced Cardiac Life Support required for Intermediate Care and Critical care units.











For the 17th consecutive year, the Cardiology & Heart Surgery program at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is ranked among the nation's Top 50 heart programs in the U.S. News & World Report annual ‘Best Hospitals' edition.



