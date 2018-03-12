Not required

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Documentation of Disability: Applicants must submit an appropriate certificate of eligibility when applying for this position. The certificate of disability must verify that the applicant has a severe disability and may be issued by a State Vocational Rehabilitation Office, a Disability Services or Career Services Office of the applicant's college or university, or the Department of Veterans Affairs. The date of certification must be within three (3) years of the vacancy closing date and must be submitted with your application. For more information contact the Library's Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity Programs at 202-707-3960 or email spp@loc.gov. FAILURE TO SUBMIT YOUR CERTIFICATION WILL CAUSE YOUR APPLICATION TO NOT BE CONSIDERED UNDER THE SELECTIVE PLACEMENT PROGRAM.

Some positions may require specific training, education and/or degrees depending on the series and grade level of the position being filled.Applicants must have had progressively responsible experience and training sufficient in scope and quality to furnish them with an acceptable level of knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the position. The DETAILED description of your work experience in your personal resume must clearly demonstrate that you have gained and currently posess the knowledge, skills and abilities to satisfactorily perform the duties of the position being filled. Transcripts and certifications provided as proof of qualifying education and/or training must be submitted at the time of application.To view qualification requirements for all series, click on the following link: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/.Credit will be given for appropriate undpaid and/or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours worked per week. Volunteer work experience can include work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, Americorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional, pilanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student and social).

Although it is the Library's policy to afford the maximum pay benefit to employees when setting rates of pay, a new appointee who has had no previous Federal service will generally be paid the minimum step of the grade.



The Library of Congress is an equal opportunity employer. All who meet the eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply.



This agency provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the agency. Decisions to grant reasonable accommodations will be determined on a case-by-case basis.



Applicants must submit an appropriate certificate of eligibility when applying for this position. The certificate of disability must verify that the applicant has a severe disability and may be issued by a State Vocational Rehabilitation Office, a Disability Services or Career Services Office of the applicant's college or university, or the Department of Veterans Affairs. The date of certification must be within three (3) years of the vacancy closing date and must be submitted with your application. For more information contact the Library's Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity Programs at 202-707-3960 or email spp@loc.gov. FAILURE TO SUBMIT YOUR CERTIFICATION WILL CAUSE YOUR APPLICATION TO NOT BE CONSIDERED UNDER THE SELECTIVE PLACEMENT PROGRAM.



The Library of Congress is the national library of the United States and is part of the Legislative Branch of the Federal government. As such, all positions are in the excepted service.



Appointment/retention is subject to a favorable evaluation of an appropriate personnel security/suitability investigation.



The Library reserves the right to fill a lesser or greater number of vacancies indicated during the life of this vacancy announcement.



A “Not to Exceed“ (NTE) status is used to identify an appointment with a specific ending date. However, the Library has the right to separate an employee at any time due to either performance issues or budget constraints.





You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities (KSAs): Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies as related to the series and grade of the position being filled. Final qualifications determinations will be assessed based on OPM Classification Standards and General Qualifications Standards.



Interviews: You will be contacted by e-mail and/or telephone if your application is identified as qualifying for a position being filled. An interview may be conducted. If interviewed, you will be asked to address the same knowledges, skills abilities and/or competencies used to initially qualify your application for the position.



To view qualification requirements for all series, click on the following link: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/.



Requesting a Reasonable Accommodation for the Interview: Applicants should state any accommodation needed for the interview process prior to the interview, e.g. when the interview is scheduled.

To preview questions please click here.