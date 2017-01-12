Responsibilities

Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.

Marymount University seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach Interior Design studios and lecture courses.

Minimum Qualifications

Master of Arts required with a minimum of 18 graduate credits directly related to teaching field and/or a combination of credentials and/or work experience related to the course objectives.

Preferred Qualifications

Professional and NCIDQ certification (or similar) desirable.

Special Notes to Applicants

Candidates should complete the online application and must attach a cover letter, current C.V., teaching philosophy statement and a list of three references. You may also attach your unofficial graduate transcripts (optional).

Application materials must be received by

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.