Adjuncts - Interior Design
- Employer
- Marymount University
- Location
- 22207
- Posted
- Jan 12, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Responsibilities
Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.
Marymount University seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach Interior Design studios and lecture courses.
Minimum Qualifications
Master of Arts required with a minimum of 18 graduate credits directly related to teaching field and/or a combination of credentials and/or work experience related to the course objectives.
Preferred Qualifications
Professional and NCIDQ certification (or similar) desirable.
Special Notes to Applicants
Candidates should complete the online application and must attach a cover letter, current C.V., teaching philosophy statement and a list of three references. You may also attach your unofficial graduate transcripts (optional).
Application materials must be received by
Open Until Filled Yes
University Profile
Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.