Sr. IV&V Momentum Tester - 1160

Employer
The MIL Corporation (MIL)
Location
Arlington, VA
Posted
Dec 28, 2016
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
IT, QA Engineer
Industry
Government and Public Services
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Summary
The MIL Corporation seeks a Sr. IV&V Momentum Tester to support a Federal Government client at our Arlington, VA location. As a member of the Systems Development and Maintenance IV&V testing team, the Sr. IV&V Momentum Tester will be responsible for participating in test efforts of software releases of a core financial system that uses Momentum software.

Responsibilities
• Test related functions: create test plans, create test scripts, execute manual and automated test scripts, and document results
• Establish a rapport with clients to review test plans to verify adequate coverage of business processes and to ensure the business requirements are satisfied by the system
• Perform requirements elicitation and analysis via various techniques (user groups, interviews, regulatory research, etc.)
• Create and maintain requirements traceability matrices
• Review design documents
• Test applications and document results
• Provide subject matter expertise on software functionality and business processes

Required Qualifications
• Bachelor's in Computer Science, Accounting or a related field such as business administration -OR- BA/BS and 6 years of experience in testing or supporting accounting systems
• Expertise with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)
• Very good functional knowledge of Momentum software, especially in a testing capacity
• Experience testing interfaces and creating test plans that cover end-to-end testing across multiple applications
• Significant experience with the standard software development lifecycle (analysis/design, development, testing, implementation, support)
• Very good verbal and written communication skills
• Ability to multi-task while maintaining a professional demeanor
• Familiarity/experience with Momentum
• Ability to establish a rapport with clients

Desired Qualifications
• Experience with automated testing, particularly using HP Quality Center and Quick Test Pro
• Experience with creating SQL queries against Oracle databases
• Experience with other automated testing tools
• Experience with CMMI
• Knowledge of Federal accounting/financial management policies, practices, operation, and procedures

Education
BA/BS

Clearance
All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.


The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CB #CJP

