Software Developer II, Innovation Center for Biomedical Informatics (ICBI) - Georgetown University Medical Center

Georgetown's Innovation Center for Biomedical Informatics (ICBI) was launched in 2012 as an academic hub for innovative research in the field of biomedical informatics - a specialization of bioinformatics - with the goal of enabling more individualized approaches to health care based on patient genetics. ICBI's mission is to enhance translational research at Georgetown University Medical Center and, in turn, attract and educate the next generation of scientists and physicians for which biomedical informatics will be an integral part of both biomedical research and clinical practice.

The Software Developer II provides development for multiple software applications in high volume and complex data intensive environments. Duties include but are not limited to:

Establishes consistent data definitions.

Ensures integrity of underlying data models.

Monitors/audits the overall data quality, per the requirements of supported research projects and Center Director.

Builds sustainable infrastructure, automation, and information visualization capabilities.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field

1 year of professional work experience related directly to the job requirements

1 year experience in developing Business Intelligence applications, dashboards and data driven web applications

Knowledge of data analysis, business intelligence software applications and dashboards development

Solid experience in Database management systems - Oracle, MS SQL, and /or MySQL - and using at least one of the Extract Transform Load (ETL) tools - for example, Kettle, InfoSphere DataStage, Informatica, or similar platforms

Experience with at least one of the Business Intelligence Suites - SAP BO, Pentaho, SSAS, and/or Cognos

