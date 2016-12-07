Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Requirements

Program Services Specialist - Cancer Prevention and Control

The Program Services Specialistmanages large, multi-site clinical subject identification, recruitment, and enrollment, telephone interviewing, data management, data entry, and validation protocols. Reporting to the Principal Investigator, the Project Coordinator has duties that include but are not limited to:

Manages day-to-day tasks, operations, and adherence of the project protocol, including registering

patients, overseeing scheduling, and monitoring accrual.

Supervises on-site staff and conducts interviews as needed.

Prepares and organizes study records, assists with preparation of project reports, and coordinates project meetings.

Assists the PI in administrative tasks, as well as with the study fiscal issues as needed.

Acts as liaison with data management statistical centers and, and with subcontractors, on all other grant projects.

Prepares and submits all IRB documents and maintains files of all regulatory documents.

Performs literature, and searches and assists with grant and manuscript.

Assists with data management and data analysis, and implements and evaluates quality assurance protocols.

Master's degree in public health, public policy, or social / behavioral science

At least 2 years of experience as data specialist or equivalent

Experience in managing primary data collection, managing data, supervising research personnel, and working with scientists

Excellent oral and written communication skills and the ability to deal effectively and professionally with a variety of technical experts, including physicians, researchers, and population scientists

Ability to plan, organize, prioritize, and manage multiple tasks with significant attention to detail

Skilled in MS Word and MS PowerPoint

Telephone interviewing skills

