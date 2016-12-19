Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Postdoctoral Candidate, Department of Microbiology and Immunology - Georgetown University School of Medicine

Georgetown University School of Medicine (GUMC), located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

The Postdoctoral Candidate for a postdoctoral fellowship will study the mechanisms of HIV-driven immune activation and inflammation/coagulation in patients with HIV infection. Projects will involve using a murine animal model of infection with a strong translational component. Duties include but are not limited to:

Handling and injection of mice, purification of white blood cells from human blood, primary cell culture.

Performance of in vitro mouse and human T cell function assays.

mouse and human T cell function assays. Performance of general molecular biology techniques.

Performs specialized techniques such as confocal microscopy.

Requirements

Ph.D. and/or M.D. in the Biological Sciences or related field

Strong immunology background as well as significant experience in molecular/cellular immunology and animal models

Strong foundation in cellular immunology and prior experience working with mouse models of viral infection.

High familiarity in performing cell populations characterization of mice and human cells by flow cytometry and high-throughput screening tools

Willingness to work under Biohazard Level 2 Safety conditions with HIV-1.

Willingness to learn and implement new technologies

Applicants should upload curriculum vitae and a letter that includes a summary of current and future research interests, expected availability date, a description of past research experience and accomplishments, and 3 references.

