The Interfaith Power and Light organization seeks a year-long intern to serve beginning in August 2017 and serving through the 1st week of August 2018. Come to Washington, DC and be part of this advocacy and education program, seeking to reduce climate change in our life-time!

To serve here, you need to apply first to The Discipleship Year Program which matches and places 6 interns annually in area non-profits striving to make our world a better place. Check us out at www.festivalcenter.org (click on Programs and follow the links to Discipleship Year).

Applications are available now. This organization is seeking people to screen in January and February so the sooner you turn it in the better. You can get the application online at our website or contact Dawn Longenecker, Director @ 202-328-1102 (dlongenecker@slschool.org)

Discipleship Year includes a community living component with 5 others. You'll receive a monthly stipend to cover costs along with receiving free room and board.

To get the full job description of the service assignment at IP and L, ask Dawn and she'll get this to you also.