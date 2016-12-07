Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Statistician Researcher, Cancer Prevention and Control, Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center - Georgetown University Medical Center

The Statistician Researcher, reporting to the project Principal Investigator, ensures that research projects conducted at the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center adheres to the best principles of design and analysis and that results and conclusions are based on the evidence from the research and expressed in a form suitable for publication in high quality scientific journals. Duties include but are not limited to:

Consulting

Provides biostatistical consultation to faculty and postdoctoral researchers on the design and conduct of research projects relating to cancer control topics, including the analysis of cancer related health care delivery and patient outcomes.

Consults on development of grant applications and performance of statistical analyses that involve the use of complex linked databases in support of these scientific areas.

Consults on design of new data sources collected via surveys, and from linkages of automated health records, administrative data, cancer registry data, and clinical data derived from medical chart reviews.

Analyses and Reporting

Independently performs data analyses and prepares statistical reports for research projects using large, linked registry and claims data or smaller datasets relating to cancer control topics.

Identifies optimal statistical methods for answering questions in population science relating to cancer control and health outcomes.

Identifies and applies complex statistical techniques such as survival analysis methods, generalized linear models (including extensions based on generalized estimating equations), and linear mixed effects models.

Obtains and maintains expertise in methods for assessing effectiveness in observational data such as propensity score model mg and instrumental variables analysis.

Programming

Conducts statistical programming for biostatistical and biomedical research projects in support of areas described above, using SAS, R/S-PLUS, and other specialized software that is used in survey research, analyses of clinical trials, and epidemiological analysis of large observational studies.

Supervision

Supervises student research assistants and interns.

Requirements

Master's degree in Biostatistics or Applied Statistics

At least two years of experience - preference for experience in health care focused research projects, particularly analysis of large secondary datasets.

Extensive data-analytical skills in health care research involving a solid background in advanced installation techniques.

Advanced programming skills in SAS.

Experience analyzing datasets that are used for cancer research, as well as other emerging automated data sources, such as those available from SEER­Medicare and AHRQ datasets such as the Health and Retirement Survey.

Preferred qualifications

Knowledge of other programs, such as R/S-PLUS.

Experience with cancer studies and with handling large datasets.

