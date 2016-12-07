Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Senior Project Manager (2 opportunities) - Facilities Management

The Senior Project Manager is responsible for projects which are characterized by large size and dollar value, complexity or unusual features, from design concept stage through construction documents, bidding, and construction administration, to close out and turn over to clients and operations and maintenance (O&M) personnel. Duties include but are not limited to:

Provides direction and coordination of project teams comprised of clients, consultant architects and engineers, construction managers, contractors, O&M personnel, contracting specialists, and fellow project managers.

Obtains and assists in the solicitation of project approvals from internal University entities, appropriate government agencies, and community interest groups.

Develops and ensures adherence to project budgets, schedules and GU campus plan, quality and code standards.

Manages the performance of design reviews supporting projects across campus.

Conducts or solicits on-site inspections of all aspects of assigned projects to evaluate A/E designers and contractor performance and confirm the satisfactory progression of work.

Performs designs of small projects, resolving problems involving the principles or practice of conceptual planning within the context of Master Planning, and the application of CADD proficiency relating to development of facilities planning studies, problem solving, and manipulation of data base information for development of reports and verbal and written presentations.

Performs special project activities requiring application of technical expertise to the development of solutions to unusually difficult problems, as assigned.

Performs project management duties under general direction, manages multiple projects concurrently with budget values in the range of $5K to $50M per project, and concurrently manages small scale designs, problem solving analyses and reports.

Reviews all projects managed, to include coordination with all stakeholders, by the office for adequacy of all aspects of complete design, code compliance, and University standards.

Manages multiple project teams, each consisting of five to twenty team members.

Holds consultant and contractor team members accountable for performance of work stipulated by the contract scope of work and schedule.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in one of the following: Civil, Structural, Electrical, or Mechanical Engineering; Architecture or Landscape Architecture; Construction, or Project Management

At least 5 years - though preferably 10 years - of progressively responsible experience managing the design, construction, and contract administration of facilities renovations and new construction

High level of interpersonal skills for daily interaction with faculty and staff, clients, Georgetown University managers, team members, and public agency officials

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to prepare and provide clear and concise reports, a variety of matrices, verbal presentations, and code analyses

Computer and MS Office proficiency, with specific knowledge of CADD and MS Project or other software - e.g., Primavera

State registration as an Engineer or Architect

