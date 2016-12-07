Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Requirements

Controls Specialist, 3rd Class - Utility Plant

Controls Specialist at Utility Plant maintains, inspects, adjusts repairs, calibrates, and performs periodic preventative maintenance on automatic control devices and systems for three gas/oil fired high pressure boilers, eight electric motor driven chillers, and related components. Duties include but are not limited to:

Maintains, inspects, adjusts, repairs, and calibrates all automatic and manual controls, indicators, recorders, and controllers for all three boilers, eight chillers, and associated plant equipment.

Maintains, inspects, adjusts, repairs, and calibrates pneumatic, mechanical, hydraulic, and electronic automatic and manual controls for plant auxiliary equipment.

Maintains, adjusts, and calibrates water treating equipment for boilers, chilled water system, and cooling towers.

Assists electronic technician with calibration of electronic controls and preventative maintenance of electrical equipment.

Installs new - and maintains existing - plant automatic control, compressed air, water, and hydraulic control piping.

Reports to maintenance manager and - along with 4 maintenance mechanics, an electronics technician, and a building maintenance worker - works with other crafts and others as needed, assisting others in any way possible to maintain a reliable and safe plant operation.

Requirements

High school diploma or certified equivalency

DC Steam Engineers 3rd Class License

At least four years of experience in the operation and maintenance of gas/oil and coal fired boilers and air conditioning equipment or the equivalent of training and experience, and at least one year of experience in maintaining automatic control systems

Demonstrable ability to use and understand the principals and practices of fluid flow and their relation to boiler and chiller controls, and adjust PLC programs as conditions require

Knowledge of all basic hand tools, volt-ohm meter, ammeter, various types of pneumatic and electronic calibrating equipment, manometers, boiler efficiency monitor, pipe threading machine, electric drills, frequency generator and counter, oscilloscope, hand and bench grinders, and cutting and welding torches

Knowledge of combustion as it relates to oil, and gas, and boilers

This position is considered an emergency position that requires that incumbent reports to work during inclement weather at the regularly

Submission Guidelines:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password.

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.