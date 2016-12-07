Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Research Associate, Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center (LCCC) - Georgetown University

The Research Associate works on a project about the public health and policy aspects of breast cancer care. Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Administers project organization

Maintains communication among researchers

Conducts reviews of scientific literature,

Organizes project meetings.

Assists in preparation of study reports and publications.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

Possession of career development interests or background in epidemiology and biostatistics, health economics, health services research, health policy, or decision analysis

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Detail orientation and organization

Ability to conduct data analysis preferred

This position has excellent opportunities for career advancement and training, and tuition benefits are available. Salary and appointment commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Applicants should submit CV and letter that includes the names of 3 references and salary requirements.

Submission Guidelines:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Please select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.