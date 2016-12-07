Research Associate, Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center (LCCC) - Georgetown University
- Employer
- Georgetown University
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Dec 07, 2016
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Research Associate, Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center (LCCC) - Georgetown University
The Research Associate works on a project about the public health and policy aspects of breast cancer care. Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Administers project organization
- Maintains communication among researchers
- Conducts reviews of scientific literature,
- Organizes project meetings.
- Assists in preparation of study reports and publications.
Requirements
- Bachelor's degree
- Possession of career development interests or background in epidemiology and biostatistics, health economics, health services research, health policy, or decision analysis
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Detail orientation and organization
- Ability to conduct data analysis preferred
This position has excellent opportunities for career advancement and training, and tuition benefits are available. Salary and appointment commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Applicants should submit CV and letter that includes the names of 3 references and salary requirements.
Submission Guidelines:
