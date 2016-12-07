Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Library Applications Integration Manager, Dahlgren Memorial Library - Georgetown University Medical Center

Dahlgren Memorial Library (DML) acquires, organizes, and provides access to information services and resources in support of the mission of the University and GUMC, and consults and collaborates with GUMC faculty, staff, and students to integrate information resources and technologies into teaching, learning, research, patient care, and service.

The Library Applications Integration Manager is the in-house technical expert for all of the Dahlgren Memorial Library [DML] applications in support of the research, education and patient care missions of DML & GUMC. Reporting to the Senior Associate Director for Resources & Access Management, the Library Applications Integration Manager has duties that include but are not limited to:

Supports 24/7, ubiquitous access to DML resources by serving as main administrator for DML's OpenAthens authentication system.

Answers patron questions in regards to their resource access, forwards problems to vendor, configures new resources within the platform, and runs reports.

Investigates security issues with publishers, OpenAthens and UIS, and MedStar Georgetown University Hospital (MGUH) IT department as needed.

Liaisons with other GU libraries in regards to access and authentication issues. especially in regards to DML resources currently managed via the Main Campus EZProxy system.

Establishes interoperability as much as possible between OpenAthens and other library and campus systems.

Manages the DML Integrated Library System [ILS] including running reports, creating loan rules and item types, troubleshooting problems, loading patron data, determining Online Public Access Catalog (OPAC) interface and managing upgrades.

Provides guidance to DML staff on current metadata standards and assists DML staff in following current best practices.

Provides support for staff technology by keeping current, investigating and recommending and supporting software tools such as the ILLiad client software.

Manages DML computing hardware and software inventory (above the standard university image).

Provides backend support for tools on the Springshare platform, namely LibGuides, LibCal and LibAnalytics.

Coordinates Biomedical Academic Computing Center (BACC) Classroom and BACC Laboratory software support with UIS.

Manages highly visible, high interest DML public use software and hardware for 100+ public workstations, such as PHAROS print management and Xerox public copiers and printers.

Designs, creates, and runs routine and spot-requested statistics reports upon request, using a Usage Consolidation tool; and assists with analyzing those reports, which provide critical, valuable use and cost-per-use-information for budget and finance decisions.

Maintains functionality and content of the DML web site using Drupal or other UIS-Services-identified/determined backbone services, with guidance from and in collaboration with the Web Team and DML Senior Management

Promotes library resources and services to GUMC schools and departments.

Provides information on relevant library acquisitions, services, resources, and news through participation in the DML library liaison program.

Provides reference, curricular and research support through individual/group consultation and team collaboration including instruction of students in workshops, orientations and required courses in the School of Medicine pre-clinical longitudinal curriculum.

Participates as a member of the on-call reference services team and the Chat Reference Service.

Requirements

Master's degree in Library or Information Sciences from an ALA accredited library/information school

5 years of relevant experience performing management of library systems and applications; preferably in a health sciences library environment

Experience supporting academic health science needs, especially regarding reference, research and database searching assistance, and supervision of staff

Extensive knowledge and experience with ILS management - preferably CyberTools and OpenAthens or EZProxy

Advanced knowledge of system and data standards - preferably in a library setting

Excellent verbal and written skills, and the ability to communicate clearly and effectively and to work well with members of an academic medical center community

Strong service orientation. willingness to learn new skills, and ability to quickly adapt to changes in technology and the academic environment

Commitment to accuracy and attention to detail, excellent organizational skills, and the ability to work in a fast-paced, team environment

Preferred qualifications

Drupal/web site management and Application Programming Interface (API) skills

Knowledge of library/information integration into EMR/HER [Electronic Medical Records / Health Records]

AHIP [Academy of Health Information Professionals] accreditation preferred - but if not accredited, expected to pursue once hired

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Preliminary phone interviews will result in 2-5 candidates invited for on-site interviews until the position is filled, with a projected start date of Spring 2018.

Current Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.