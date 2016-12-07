Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Requirements

Senior Database Administrator, Shared Resources - Georgetown University Medical Center

Shared Resources allow Lombardi and Georgetown scientists to pool their equipment, technicians and knowledge for the benefit of all. This program, which is supported by funding from the National Cancer Institute, is in place to provide cost effective access to state-of-the-art technologies. New shared resources are continually being developed and brought online.

The Senior Database Administrator will serve as the database/informatics project manager for the database services for all shared resources. In this position he/she will be responsible for identification, selection, testing, and implementation of new and current technologies for electronic data collection, management, storage, and retrieval. In this position he/she will be the functional liaison to study PIs and other clients, consulting with researchers as a subject matter expert on the best practices, methods, and cost-effectiveness for achieving data collection and data management goals, gathering and communicating requirements for data capture systems in both new and existing studies. Duties include but are not limited to:

Manages the development and implementation of electronic systems to capture research information.

Maintains high quality electronic research database by performing weekly quality assurance (QA) along with as needed update of research database forms. QA of database involves verifying clinical data that includes: diagnosis, histology, medical history and other demographic information.

Transforms paper-based surveys into electronic format using a HIPAA-compliant platform, and regular updates of electronic research database to accurately reflect information and surveys completed by research participants.

Troubleshoots issues that may arise from electronic questionnaire platform and liaise with vendor to resolve issues.

Generates reports utilizing research database on a weekly basis to quantify enrolled research participants and monitor completion of study-related activities and study progress.

Incumbent will understand and implement UIS and LCCC security policies and best practices on all projects. This position will supervise data security procedures and client databases to ensure compliance with UIS/LCCC policies.

Requirements

At least two (2) years of database and UI programming experience required, including knowledge of database design and implementation using commercial and open-source database products, web-based applications, and SQL. Experience with Clinical Trial Management Systems is desired

Experienced programmer with strong skills in Java, PHP, MySQL, MS Access, SSIS, Oracle, and others are required for this position; familiarity with SAS desirable

Experience with caBIG, TONIC, Microsoft Access and REDCap desired. Able to formulate queries and write reports

Excellent communication skills and attention to detail essential

General use of word processing and spreadsheets (Word and Excel)

Submission Guidelines:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password.

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.