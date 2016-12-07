Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Requirements

Database Administrator III-Department of Oncology

As a bioinformatics engineer in the Clinical Informatics Group at the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center you will develop software to support world class cancer research. You will support numerous high profile projects such as the Breast and Colon Cancer Family Registry (BC-CFR) project and the Georgetown Database of Cancer {G-DOC). Duties include but are not limited to;

Design and develop data systems and create system architecture for enterprise class web-enabled software in support of cancer research.

Have the ability to easily navigate the complex domains of medical, bio and chem. Informatics while designing research information systems at GUMC.

Design and implement scripts for loading clinical and experimental data into relational databases.

Possess knowledge of Java. JDBC, SQL interfaces, Unified modeling language (UML) and enterprise system architecture.

Requirements:

Bachelors degree in computer science, information sciences, applied mathematics or related field.

Experience in bioinformatics preferred.

Experience with open source web application development is highly desired.

Experience programming in Java and have a good understanding of object oriented design concepts.

Specific experience with Grails, Groovy, JBOSS, and Flex is preferred.

Solid understanding of database concepts and should be proficient in storing and retrieving data from a database using an object relational mapping technology such as Hibernate or Grails Object Relational Mapping (GORM). Candidates should be proficient in SQL and should be able to design databases and load large data sets into a relational database.

Oracle experience is a plus.

Experience working with large biological data sets is preferred.

Familiarity with the Unix operating system (or Unix variants) is highly desired.

Experience working with clinical and experimental scientific data and bioinformatics tools is highly desired.

Excellent oral and written communications skills.

