The e-Learning Analyst assists and supports faculty and students, facilitating their use of scholarly tools such as Learning Management Systems (Blackboard Learn), Rich Media Delivery Platforms (ShareStream), Lecture Capture Services (Echo360) and Web-conferencing (Blackboard Collaborate). Faculty members are a large and diverse group and require a professional with excellent communication, organizational, and coordination skills.

The selected candidate will assist faculty in use of these tools for blended, hybrid, and online course delivery and in addition to prepare for and execute instructional continuity. The incumbent will collaborate with users and with peers to identify instructional needs and devise and implement solutions. This position develops and executes training programs, curriculum and content. The e-Learning Analyst will also develop training, including objectives, outlines, text, handouts, tests, exercises, teaching aids, user guides, frequently asked questions and graphics. The selected candidate will be responsible for maintaining system documentation and support web sites for a wide range of system users.

The e-Learning Analyst will work closely with the Director of Educational Technologies as well as other members of the Scholarly Systems team. The selected candidate will collaborate with colleagues within University Information Services (UIS) as well as with a variety of university stakeholders including faculty, students, and classroom technology support organizations in order to support the delivery of scholarly tools and services.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelors degree and at least 3-5 years of technical training experience.

Ability to work with faculty to support the use of instructional technology in face-to-face, web-enhanced, hybrid, and fully online courses.

Strong experience in technical writing, training, instructional design, course development, and resource coordination.

Proficiency in creating web-based training, classroom, and instructional materials, devices, teaching aids, user guides and technical/troubleshooting manuals.

Superior diagnostic, communication, presentation, and technical skills.

Ability to work effectively with a diverse constituency, exceptionally strong communication skills.

Ability to produce high quality deliverables on time.

Technical Qualifications or Specialized Certifications:

Proficient in the use of the core portfolio of services offered by Scholarly Systems: Learning Management Systems, Rich Media Delivery Platforms, Lecture Capture, Academic Web Conferencing tools.

Experience with the scholarly systems currently in use highly desirable. These include Blackboard Learn, ShareStream Rich Media Delivery, Echo360 Lecture Capture, and Blackboard Collaborate web conferencing.

Proficient in creating web-based training, classroom, and instructional materials and user documentation.

Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and Visio.

Proficient in HTML and CSS.

Experience with videography and video editing software highly desirable.

Other Skills:

Experience in Higher Education is preferable.

