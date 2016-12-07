Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Clinical Nurse, Hematology and Thrombosis Program - Clinical Trials

Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center clinicians are dedicated to providing the best professional care, delivered with compassion, for all patients. Lombardi's internationally-renowned physicians treat virtually every type of cancer, including breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, head and neck, and cancers of the blood. Along with cutting-edge cancer care, we offer a program of innovative clinical trials and a full range of supportive care services to improve our patients' health and quality of life.

The Clinical Nurse serves as research nurse for clinical trials using investigational agents for the Hematology and Thrombosis Program and is responsible for patient safety, data management, and protocol compliance. Reporting to the Administrator, the Clinical Nurse has duties that include but are not limited to:

Study Preparation

Reviews with study team all prospective research projects, assists in determining feasibility for initiating study at site, and completes all initial questionnaires and inquiries regarding site eligibility.

Works with the PI to recruit and screen patients for clinical trials.

Trial coordination

Maintains patient safety while on clinical trials and study protocol compliance.

Coordinates and schedules patient visits, including procedures and tests as required by PI and/or study protocol.

Monitors patient status and updates PI on patient's status on the clinical trials.

Documentation

Manages the reporting and documenting of any serious adverse event.

Works with the IRB to answer any clinical questions regarding the study protocols.

Attends educational meetings related to hemophilia and coagulation disorders.

Acts as a liaison with staff, physicians, pharmaceutical companies, and federal agencies requiring data.

Administration

Maintains patient study files through case report form completion and chart documentation.

Prepares for and participate in all site visits, monitoring visits, close outs, and audits.

Serves as the point of contact for the sponsor regarding the clinical component of all study protocols and provides study information to sponsors, and attends all sponsor-related meetings.

Requirements

Bachelors degree in Nursing from an accredited school of nursing

Current DC licensure as a Registered Nurse.

Current Basic Life Skills certification

At least one year of clinical nursing experience - preference for three years of related clinical research

Proficiency in computer skills - preference for knowledge of research processes

Willingness and availability for travel to meetings and educational symposia as assigned

