Stewardship & Donor Compliance Manager - Office of Advancement

The Stewardship & Donor Compliance Manager provides expertise and analytics for gift administration and compliance, as well as direct and consultative support to donors and Advancement and university staff in all aspects of gift administration. Through a range of activities including annual compliance reviews of named funds (endowed and restricted current use), and the preparation of monthly reports of gifts received and their purposes, s/he ensures that 1) funds are spent in accordance with donor intent, and 2) the university is able to report on the use and impact of donor funds, providing excellent baselines of stewardship to all donors. The Stewardship & Donor Compliance Manager maintains the various types of pledges to the university, including but not limited to gift agreements, statements of intent, recurring pledges, and annual fund pledges. Reporting to the Director, Gift Administration and Recording Secretary, the Manager has duties include but are not limited to:

Gifts Processing

Serves as the primary contact in the Gift Processing unit for inquiries from donors and internal staff regarding the recording of gifts, donor histories.

Performs detailed research as necessary.

Initiates gift adjustments and corrections as appropriate.

Resolves transaction related issues that arise from a variety of sources, including donors and Advancement staff.

Monitors and responds to corrections requests, including providing/issuing revised tax receipts and performing gift record adjustments.

Provides donor giving histories as requested.

Gifts Monitoring

Monitors various gifts across the University to monitor account balances and ensures they are spent according to the donors' intent in a timely and appropriate manner - to include informing and reminding the departments of the gift funding availability and of the accounting requirement to spend the restricted gifts first before unrestricted funds.

Pledge Management

Monitors pledge payments and communicates with University departments when terms of a donor agreement have been met and the funds are available to spend either in full or as income is generated from endowment.

Develops and runs reports to review the data integrity of pledges, such as those without schedules, and ensures that the necessary corrections are made on an ongoing and regular basis.

Administers the pledge statement reminder process and the recurring pledge process.

Performs analysis for pledge write off and works closely with the Senior Director to procure write-off approval.

Works with all fundraising programs where appropriate to ensure that pledge collection is integrated with each source and that all automated systems, such as the telemarketing program.

Gifts-in-Holding

Monitors gifts-in-holding accounts and works with Staff Accountant and development officers and departments, as appropriate, to credit the gifts to appropriate Gift worktags so they are available to ensure timely and appropriate spending

Requirements

Bachelor's degree or equivalent related experience

3 - 5 years of experience with University or not-for-profit advancement

Exceptional organizational, management, accounting, analytical, and problem-solving skills

Demonstrated ability to think flexibly and possession of high level of energy, creativity, and initiative

Ability to work effectively and collaboratively with faculty, staff, administrators, and donors

Ability to work independently and meet deadlines

Demonstrated knowledge and skills in computerized financial software

Demonstrated understanding of gift accounting and administration

Strong verbal and written skills, with ability to explain complex accounting concepts to non-accountants and non-financial audience

