Requirements

IT Engineer/Web Developer- Information Technology

The IT Engineer/Web Developer will support a variety of projects aimed at increasing outreach and education of potential bone marrow donors in order to increase the rate of successful donations.This position will also be responsible for data mining, reporting, social media outreach, and the development of dynamic web sites aimed at education and retention and will also support and enhance a variety of custom applications for laboratory and donor workflow management. Duties include but are not limited to;

Software Development- Maintain, support, and enhance Laboratory Information Management and Donor Center workflow desktop applications written in the .NET framework (C#).

Database Administration- Identify the root cause of and correct data errors and inconsistencies that could impact production applications. Analyze existing databases and facilitate ad-hoc reporting in order to increase staff efficiency and accountability.

Data-Mining and Reporting- Analyze existing databases and facilitate actionable reports to increase staff efficiency and accountability. Generate and interpret reports based on the various stages of a 'donor lifecycle' from recruitment through donation in order to increase program effectiveness.

Web Development - Maintain/update current website. Implement responsive 'mini sites' in order to communicate, educate, and maintain donor interest in the marrow donor program.

Outreach - Increase social media presence; participate in outreach and development activities, including product development and surveying/assessment.

Information Services - Assist with the needs of information technology (IT) /information services (IS) department.

Requirements:

Bachelors degree required (computer science degree preferred)

3-5 with the C# language and .NET framework working with Windows Forms applications

3-5 with Microsoft SQL Server database design, reporting, and writing SSIS packages

2-3 with MySQL or PostgreSQL (General working knowledge)

2-3 with Web development technologies (.NET, PHP, Python, Perl, JavaScript or other relevant languages)

2-3 with managing social media in a professional setting

Submission Guidelines:

