Requirements

Database Administrator, Department of Biology - Georgetown College

Reporting to the laboratory of Dr. Leslie Ries where research is conducted using biodiversity databases related to distribution and traits the Database Administer (DA) will help the lab in general and spatial database management. The DA will be managing and organizing survey and spatial datasets, performing analysis, developing new data products.

Work load will be irregular, but never more than 20 hours per week.

Requirements:

Bachelor's degree

Minimum of 3 years of work experience

Strong background in database management

Proficient in working with biodiversity survey data and with large-scale spatial data layers. Applicants should be able to ingest, clean, manipulate, analyze and output new data products

Knowledge of R (especially spatial packages) is essential and familiarity with Access and ArcGIS is preferred

Georgetown University is a vibrant scientific community and the successful applicant will be afforded significant opportunities for professional development

Applicants should submit a cover letter and a detailed CV. Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until the post has been filled.

Submission Guidelines:

