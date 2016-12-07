Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Senior Software Engineer, Innovation Center for Biomedical Informatics - Georgetown University Medical Center

Georgetown's Innovation Center for Biomedical Informatics (ICBI) was launched in 2012 as an academic hub for innovative research in the field of biomedical informatics - a specialization of bioinformatics - with the goal of enabling more individualized approaches to health care based on patient genetics. ICBI's mission is to enhance translational research at Georgetown University Medical Center and, in turn, attract and educate the next generation of scientists and physicians for which biomedical informatics will be an integral part of both biomedical research and clinical practice.

GDOC (Georgetown Database of Cancer) is a data integration and analysis platform for clinical translational research. GDOC integrates clinical, transcriptomic, metabolomics, and systems-level analysis into a single user-friendly platform that allows researchers to access bioinformatics tools, and analysis services via Web technology.

The Senior Software Engineer designs and develops comprehensive, integrated bioformatics software solutions with the responsibility of leading the software design, development testing and implementation. S/he is responsible for the integration of a wide variety of heterogeneous datasets from a number of programs for secondary use. Duties include but are not limited to:

Maintains and further develops GDOC with new modules and capabilities.

Develops responsive UI for web-based applications.

Designs highly interactive data visualizations to analyze bioinformatics pipeline data.

Works with scientists and computational scientists to design and develop additional G-DOC modules to facilitate new workflows.

Stays current with new and emerging technologies.

Provides leadership in the architecting, design and development of Bioinformatics solutions.

Provides technical expertise for future enhancements of the GDOC platform.

Assesses the needs and document requirements for software applications.

Develops and maintain robust bioinformatics software applications.

Performs code reviews and audits.

Sets and enforces solid version control and automated build and release processes.

Requirements

Bachelor's degreein relevant field - Master's preferred

5 + years of experience in the development and support of biomedical informatics

Experience leading the development of robust open source applications.

Professional written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills

Effective problem solving skills, and ability to work well with members of an academic medical center community and University officials

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet time sensitive deadline

Experience in large-scale database management for biomedical data

Proficiency in medical informatics

Experience in full stack development

Technical Experience Requirements

PHP, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML/CSS, Spring, OSGi, ORM

MySQL, Oracle DB, PostgreSQL,

Experience exchanging JSON data between APIs

Unix/Linux, Apache

Version control software: Git, Subversion

Implementation and oversight of information technology integrations with clinical based computing environments

Strategic planning and execution

Design and development of large scale cloud based web platform written in Open Source technologies

Expertise in Apache Solr and related technologies

Georgetown University and MedStar Health and its subsidiaries have multiple data structures, tissues, Electronic Health Records Systems, research data and patient information that is not currently linked in any coherent fashion that promotes making better treatment decisions. Of particular interest to the center, are databases that, when populated and integrated, help improve the successful treatment of cancer patients. Once connected, these data systems will provide researchers and physician scientists with an opportunity to generate new hypothesis for cancer clinical studies and lead to identification of better therapeutic targets for many cancer types.

