Responsibilities

Marymount seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to fulfill specific part-time teaching roles, as assigned, within the Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

These roles are tutorial leader and laboratory assistant. Occasionally there is a need for a course instructor for a specific course within the curriculum.

Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree

Preferred Qualifications

Graduate Degree; advanced certification; licensed Physical Therapist

Special Notes to Applicants

Please submit a minimum of two references with name and contact information with this application.

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.