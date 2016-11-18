Adjunct Faculty Physical Therapy
- Employer
- Marymount University
- Location
- 22207
- Posted
- Nov 18, 2016
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Counselor and Therapist, School and Teaching
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Responsibilities
Marymount seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to fulfill specific part-time teaching roles, as assigned, within the Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
These roles are tutorial leader and laboratory assistant. Occasionally there is a need for a course instructor for a specific course within the curriculum.
Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.
Minimum Qualifications
Bachelor’s Degree
Preferred Qualifications
Graduate Degree; advanced certification; licensed Physical Therapist
Special Notes to Applicants
Please submit a minimum of two references with name and contact information with this application.
Application materials must be received by
Open Until Filled Yes
University Profile
Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.