Not required

http://www.justice.gov/legal-careers/opportunities-experienced-attorneys

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Please review the information listed in each vacancy announcement. The list of attorney vacancies is available at, http://www.justice.gov/legal-careers/attorneys-vacancies

Given the scope of Justice's legal practice (see component practice areas at http://www.justice.gov/legal-careers/attorneys-vacancies ) the needs of each organization and section are defined by its respective mission, areas of practice, and the specific skills needed at the time of the vacancy. Generally, as the "Nation's Litigator," Justice seeks attorneys with some litigation experience; however, opportunities also exist for attorneys with other types of experience, such as legislative review, policy formulation, and legal advising.To review the specific requirements, please review the vacancy announcements listed on the Department's web page, http://www.justice.gov/legal-careers/attorneys-vacancies

Any attorney who is an active member of the bar of any U.S. jurisdiction and has at least one year post-J.D. legal or other relevant experience is eligible to apply for any experienced attorney position.

Please review the information listed in each vacancy announcement. The list of attorney vacancies is available at, [http://www.justice.gov/careers/legal/attvancies.html



Any attorney who is an active member of the bar of any U.S. jurisdiction and has at least one year post-J.D. legal or other relevant experience is eligible to apply for any experienced attorney position.

Some attorney positions, including, Assistant U.S. Attorneys, use the AD pay plan. Salary range above does not include locality pay.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Please review the information listed in each vacancy announcement. The list of attorney vacancies is available at, http://www.justice.gov/legal-careers/attorneys-vacancies