Adjunct Faculty

Cybersecurity Technology

Graduate School

Locations: Washington DC Metro Area as well as multiple locations in Maryland

and Virginia

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks adjunct faculty in The Master of Science in Cybersecurity Technology program in the Graduate School to teach online as well as onsite at locations in the DC, MD and VA area. In addition to teaching, our faculty will also serve as Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) to develop graduate level course content. Specifically, we are seeking faculty for the following courses:

Cyberspace and Cybersecurity Foundations (CYB 610): Gain knowledge of the foundations of cybersecurity, and apply cyber methodologies to cyber architectures, services, protocols, algorithms, hardware and software components, and programming language. Become familiar with the important role that business continuity planning, security management practices, security architecture, operations security, and physical security play in cybersecurity. Explore the impact of cyber terrorism and national security on cybersecurity. Gain hands-on, real-world experience with state-of-the-art tools and technologies in a lab-intensive environment.

Prevention of Cyber Attack Methodologies (CST 620): Explore the theories and practices related to the prevention of cyber attacks. Design, apply, and analyze technological solutions that address countermeasures, encryption, network access control methods, firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention, and secure systems development. Practice techniques such as software assurance, verification, and validation; virtual network and cloud computing security techniques; and physical security techniques. Examine the nation's complex critical infrastructure industries. Use state-of-the-art tools and technologies in a lab-intensive environment that provide hands-on, real-world experience.

Advanced Cyber Exploitation and Mitigation Methodologies (CST 630): Practice intrusion detection and prevention, exploitation, and mitigation in cyberspace. Employ technological solutions that identify, resolve, prevent, and mitigate cyber attacks Utilize network security techniques, monitoring, auditing, intrusion detection and prevention, and ethical penetration testing. Use state-of-the-art tools and technologies in a lab-intensive environment that provide hands-on, real-world experience.

Required Education and Experience:

Master's degree in a related field from an accredited institution of higher learning.

Leadership experience.

You must meet the minimum technology requirements, which can be reviewed at http://www.umuc.edu/academic-programs/certificates/graduate-certificate-cybersecurity-technology.cfm

Preferred Education and Experience:

Doctoral degree in a related field from an accredited institution of higher learning.

Certified Information Systems Security Professional Certification (CISSP) or similar certifications.

Experience teaching adult learners online and in higher education is strongly preferred.

Who We Are and Who We Serve

UMUC—one of 11 degree-granting institutions in the University System of Maryland (USM)—is a mission-driven institution with seven core values that guide us in all we do. At the top of the list is "Students First," and we strive to do just that for our 90,000 students at home and abroad. From its start in 1947, UMUC has demonstrated its commitment to adult learners. We recognize that adult students need flexibility and options. UMUC is proud to be a global, 24-hour, institution of higher learning.

The typical UMUC student is an adult learner juggling a career, family, and other priorities. Roughly 80% work full time, half are parents, and half are minority students. They are continuing their education to better themselves, their families, and their professional opportunities. UMUC is also a leading higher education provider to the U.S. military, enrolling 55,000 active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members, veterans, and family members annually. We are proud of our military heritage and are committed to this service.

The Adjunct Faculty Role at UMUC

UMUC is committed to helping students achieve success not only with us, but also in their professional fields. As a result, we actively seek faculty members who are scholar-practitioners: professionals who are actively and successfully engaged in their field who additionally wish to help the next generation of professionals grow in their knowledge and expertise through education. Your role as an adjunct faculty member will be to:

Actively engage students though frequent interaction that motivates them to succeed, and conveys a genuine energy and enthusiasm for their learning.

Guide students in active collaboration and the application of their learning in problem- and project-based learning demonstrations.

Provide rich and regular constructive feedback, utilizing rubrics effectively for the assessment of student work, and acknowledging student accomplishments.

Demonstrate relevant and current subject-matter expertise, and help students connect concepts across their academic program.

Provide feedback to your program chair on possible curricular improvements.

The Cyber Security program at UMUC

To learn more about this program, including its description, outcomes, and coursework, please visit: http://www.umuc.edu/academic-programs/cybersecurity.cfm

Faculty Training at UMUC

We are committed to your professional success at UMUC. Each new faculty member is required to successfully complete our online two-week new faculty orientation, FacDev 411, as a condition of hire.

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.