Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.

Marymount University seeks qualified individuals to teach Physics labs.

Master’s degree with a minimum of 18 graduate credits in area of teaching required.

Please complete the online application and attach a cover letter, CV, philosophy of teaching and a list of three references.

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.