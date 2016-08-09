Adjuncts - Physics Labs
- Employer
- Marymount University
- Location
- 22207
- Posted
- Aug 09, 2016
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- School and Teaching
- Industry
- Education
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Responsibilities
- Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.
Marymount University seeks qualified individuals to teach Physics labs.
Minimum Qualifications
Master’s degree with a minimum of 18 graduate credits in area of teaching required.
Preferred Qualifications
Special Notes to Applicants
Please complete the online application and attach a cover letter, CV, philosophy of teaching and a list of three references.
Application materials must be received by
Open Until Filled Yes
University Profile
Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.