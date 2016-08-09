Adjuncts - Communication
- Employer
- Marymount University
- Location
- 22207
- Posted
- Aug 09, 2016
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- School and Teaching
- Industry
- Education, Media / Journalism / Advertising
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Responsibilities
Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.
Marymount University seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach Communication courses.
Minimum Qualifications
Master’s degree with 18 graduate credits in area of teaching required.
Preferred Qualifications
Special Notes to Applicants
Please complete the online application and attach a cover letter, CV, teaching philosophy and a list of three references. You may also attach your unofficial graduate transcripts.
Application materials must be received by
Open Until Filled Yes
University Profile
Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.