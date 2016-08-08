The Director of Development is a member of the senior leadership of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Office of Development. The National Academies is in the planning stage of a major comprehensive fundraising campaign and the Director of Development will play a central role in this campaign.

The Director of Development will plan, implement, and evaluate all fundraising programs for the National Academy of Medicine and serve as a partner to the President, Chief Development Officer, and Academy leadership in setting and achieving goals for private support. The Director of Development will participate, as a senior leader in strategic and annual planning, in identifying priority initiatives, and securing private philanthropy to deliver organizational plans.

The Director of Development will manage a portfolio of major gifts and principal gift prospects including cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship. She or he will work closely with senior colleagues of the National Academies’ Office of Development in planning and coordinating events, stewardship, annual giving, institutional giving, and planned giving for the NAM. The Director of Development will actively participate in building a culture of philanthropy and will work collaboratively with senior program colleagues across a decentralized development office and multi-tiered institution.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (the National Academies) are private, non-profit institutions that provide expert advice on some of the most pressing challenges facing the nation and the world. Their work helps shape sound policies, inform public opinion, and advance the pursuit of science, engineering, and medicine. The National Academies believe that their people make them unique, so they ensure that their employees feel fulfilled in what they do, and, at the same time, enjoy work-life balance. The National Academies offer a world-class benefits package that includes health, retirement, and transportation benefits.

The Office of Development (OD) is the National Academies’ fundraising arm and raises private support for projects and activities across the Academies from individuals, corporations, and foundations. As 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, the National Academies count on the generosity of private donations to further their mission to advance science and technology; to advise government on policy for scientific, technical, medical, and engineering institutions; and on applications of science and technology to policy.





REPORTING RELATIONSHIPS

The Director of Development, National Academy of Medicine will report to the Chief Development Officer and will have a direct working relationship with the NAM President. The Director’s responsibility is to lead the fundraising program for the NAM. S/he works under the co-direction of the CDO and President of NAM, and is accountable to both for the program’s success.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The Director of Development, National Academy of Medicine will

• provide support and guidance for the President and Executive Officer in all fundraising activities for the Academy;• participate in planning and delivery of a major comprehensive campaign;• manage a portfolio of donors including identification, cultivation, and solicitation with an active program of face-to-face meetings and travel;• prepare major donor proposals and approaches in collaboration with colleagues in the Office of Development;• manage the internal process by which proposals are prepared and reviewed prior to submission to prospective donors;• participate in the rating and screening process for assigned major gift and principal gift prospects;• serve as an internal customer to annual giving, planned giving, and events/stewardship teams in delivering fundraising goals;• prepare written contact reports for all relevant fundraising meetings, promptly distribute to colleagues, and record project and prospect activity using Raiser’s Edge;• report on prospects and projects at ongoing Office of Development and Academy meetings;• participate in strategic planning efforts;• identify funding sources and opportunities;• develop strategies to cultivate, solicit, and steward prospects;• prepare annual fundraising plans including key performance indicators, revenue targets, and expense forecasts following direction from the Chief Development Officer and contribute to the establishment of methods for measuring performance across the Office of Development;• actively participate in building a culture of teamwork, collaboration, creativity, and high performance with employees of the Office of Development, employees of the National Academies, volunteers, donors, and members of the National Academies;• represent the Office of Development in conferences, seminars, and other public and private events to advance the goals of the organization;• provide leadership and mentor employees;• train and develop employees to successfully perform current responsibilities and encourage development of staff for future roles;• form effective teams and cultivate a work environment that fosters teamwork;• interpret and ensure consistent application of organizational policies;• initiate personnel actions, including performance and compensation reviews and disciplinary actions; and• remain current and fully informed of laws, techniques, and advancements in the fundraising profession.

The National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine is proud to partner with the Aspen Leadership Group in the search for a Director of Development.

All Applications must be accompanied by a cover letter and Resume. Please contact Aspen Leadership Group directly to apply for this position: https://opportunities.aspenleadershipgroup.com/opportunities/250



If you already have an account created with the Academies, to apply to this position, click “Add to my Jobs” with your login information. If this is your first time applying with the Academies, please click “Apply for this position” below.