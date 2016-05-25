Adjunct - Sociology
- Employer
- Marymount University
- Location
- 22207
- Posted
- May 25, 2016
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- School and Teaching
- Industry
- Education
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Responsibilities
Marymount seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach Sociology courses with an emphasis on a global perspective.
Minimum Qualifications
Masterâ€™s degree with 18 graduate credits in area of teaching/sociology.
Preferred Qualifications
- Doctorate in Sociology with previous teaching experience.
- The ability and commitment to use technology and web-based teaching.
Special Notes to Applicants
Application materials must be received by
Open Until Filled Yes
University Profile
Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.