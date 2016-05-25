Responsibilities

Marymount seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach Sociology courses with an emphasis on a global perspective.

Minimum Qualifications

Masterâ€™s degree with 18 graduate credits in area of teaching/sociology.

Preferred Qualifications

- Doctorate in Sociology with previous teaching experience.

- The ability and commitment to use technology and web-based teaching.

Special Notes to Applicants

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.