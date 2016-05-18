Adjunct - Criminal Justice

Employer
Marymount University
Location
22207
Posted
May 18, 2016
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
School and Teaching
Industry
Education
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Responsibilities

Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises

Marymount seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach Criminal Justice courses.

Minimum Qualifications

A Master’s Degree is required.
ABD and/or some Doctoral work completed.

Please note that a Juris Doctorate does not count as the terminal degree in this field.

Preferred Qualifications

Special Notes to Applicants

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this