Occasional travel - Travel is dependent upon position description and availability of funding.

Must be a US Citizen.

Males must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. www.sss.gov

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

May be required to successfully complete a probationary/trial period.

See special requirements section for additional requirements.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation expenses i.e. PCS or relocation incentives as described in 5 USC 5753 may be authorized in accordance with applicable travel regulations, command policy and available command funding.

A secret or top secret security clearance is a requirement of a position with OGC. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a position offer or removal. If you possess a security clearance, please indicate the level and termination date in your resume.

Graduated with a J.D. or LL.B from a law school accredited by the American Bar Association

An active member in good standing of the bar of the highest court of a State, U.S. Commonwealth, U.S. territory, or the District of Columbia

Admitted to practice before a state or federal court

Must obtain and maintain a Secret security clearance

Patent Attorneys must be members of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Organization

Navy OGC welcomes applications from law students and practicing attorneys. Recent law school graduates may also apply, if the candidate has taken the bar examination and is awaiting the results.



Navy OGC recruits each year at law schools and consortiums across the country. Also, individual OGC offices often recruit through law schools in their region for local openings. We always welcome inquiries from students at other schools that we're not able to visit. Each year, a number of second-year students apply for and are selected to participate in our Summer Law Clerk Program. Our clerks have an opportunity to undertake a variety of projects and visit naval activities, such as the Naval Air Station or board a Navy ship. Each fall, a number of offers ("advance commitments") are made to third-year students who have served as summer law clerks. These "advance commitments," will begin work after they have completed law school and after taking the bar exam.



This position is in the Excepted Service and does not confer competitive status.



ICTAP does not apply to Excepted Service positions.



This announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies.



Relocation expenses may or may not be authorized.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



The Department of the Navy uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Please review the information listed in each vacancy announcement at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/OGC/Lists/Vacancies2/Front.aspx.



Veteran's Preference:

Department of the Navy attorney positions are in the excepted service, not the competitive civil service. There is no formal rating system for applying veterans' preference to attorney appointments in the excepted service; however, the Department of the Navy considers veterans' preference eligibility as a positive factor consideration in the attorney hiring process. If you are eligible for veterans' preference in hiring, you are encouraged to include that information in your application along with the supporting documentation, e.g., SF-15, DD 214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, or other supporting documentation.

