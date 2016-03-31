Responsibilities

Marymount University seeks qualified individuals to teach undergraduate and graduate courses in a variety of information technology and computer science topics.

Undergraduate courses are offered in the day (usually twice per week) and evening (once per week. Graduate courses are offered in the evening, online, and on the weekends (once per week).

Adjunct positions are pooled positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.

Minimum Qualifications

Masterâ€™s degree with 18 graduate semester credits in area of teaching required.

Preferred Qualifications

- Doctorate or Master’s in Information Technology, Computer Science, Information Systems, or Information Science.

- Teaching experience at the community college or university level, particularly using active learning methods, is preferred.

Special Notes to Applicants

Please complete the online application and attach a cover letter, a CV/Resume including any teaching experience, and a list of three references. You may also attach unofficial graduate transcripts.

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.