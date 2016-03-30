Responsibilities

Marymount seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach Health and Human Performance courses.

Minimum Qualifications

Master’s degree with 18 graduate credits in area of teaching required.

Preferred Qualifications

Special Notes to Applicants

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.