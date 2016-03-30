Adjuncts Health and Human Performance
- Employer
- Marymount University
- Location
- 22207
- Posted
- Mar 30, 2016
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- School and Teaching
- Industry
- Education
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Responsibilities
Marymount seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach Health and Human Performance courses.
Minimum Qualifications
Master’s degree with 18 graduate credits in area of teaching required.
Preferred Qualifications
Special Notes to Applicants
Application materials must be received by
Open Until Filled Yes
University Profile
Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.