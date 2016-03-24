Responsibilities

Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.

Marymount University seeks qualified individuals to teach courses in Mathematics.

Minimum Qualifications

Master’s degree with 18 graduate semester credits in area of teaching required.

Preferred Qualifications

Special Notes to Applicants

Please complete the online application and attach a cover letter, a CV, teaching philosophy and a list of three references. You may also attach unofficial graduate transcripts.

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.