Adjunct - Forensic and Legal Psychology
- Employer
- Marymount University
- Location
- 22207
- Posted
- Oct 16, 2015
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- School and Teaching
- Industry
- Healthcare, Law
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Responsibilities
- Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.
- Marymount seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach Forensic and Legal Psychology courses.
Minimum Qualifications
- Masterâ€™s or Juris doctor degree.
Preferred Qualifications
- Terminal degree or candidates in the final stages of obtaining their terminal degree.
- Experience in or knowledge of the field of forensic and legal psychology and /or related disciplines.
Special Notes to Applicants
Application materials must be received by
Open Until Filled Yes
University Profile
Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.