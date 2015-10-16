Responsibilities

Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.

Marymount seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach Forensic and Legal Psychology courses.

Minimum Qualifications

Masterâ€™s or Juris doctor degree.

Preferred Qualifications

Terminal degree or candidates in the final stages of obtaining their terminal degree.

Experience in or knowledge of the field of forensic and legal psychology and /or related disciplines.

Special Notes to Applicants

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.