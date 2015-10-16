Adjunct - Forensic and Legal Psychology

Employer
Marymount University
Location
22207
Posted
Oct 16, 2015
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
School and Teaching
Industry
Healthcare, Law
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Responsibilities

  • Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.
  • Marymount seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach Forensic and Legal Psychology courses.

Minimum Qualifications

  • Masterâ€™s or Juris doctor degree.

Preferred Qualifications

  • Terminal degree or candidates in the final stages of obtaining their terminal degree.
  • Experience in or knowledge of the field of forensic and legal psychology and /or related disciplines.

Special Notes to Applicants

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this