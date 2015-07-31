Responsibilities

- Teach graduate/undergraduate courses in General Management, Business, Organization Development and/or Human Resources Development at Marymount University in the Washington DC metro area.

- The position involves teaching one (no more than two) courses per semester.

â€¢Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.

Minimum Qualifications

- For undergraduate, applicants must have a Master’s degree with experience in a supporting field.

- For graduate, applicants must have a Doctorate in a related field with specific industry/organizational experience.

Preferred Qualifications

Special Notes to Applicants

Please be prepared to submit a list of 3 references along with their relevant contact information.

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.