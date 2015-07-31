Adjuncts- Management
- Employer
- Marymount University
- Location
- 22207
- Posted
- Jul 31, 2015
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Management, School and Teaching
- Industry
- Education
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Responsibilities
- Teach graduate/undergraduate courses in General Management, Business, Organization Development and/or Human Resources Development at Marymount University in the Washington DC metro area.
- The position involves teaching one (no more than two) courses per semester.
â€¢Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.
Minimum Qualifications
- For undergraduate, applicants must have a Master’s degree with experience in a supporting field.
- For graduate, applicants must have a Doctorate in a related field with specific industry/organizational experience.
Preferred Qualifications
Special Notes to Applicants
Please be prepared to submit a list of 3 references along with their relevant contact information.
Application materials must be received by
Open Until Filled Yes
University Profile
Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.