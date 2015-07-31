Responsibilities

The Department of Accounting, Economics, and Finance invites applicants to apply for an adjunct position to teach undergraduate courses in Finance with a focus on International Finance at Marymount University in the Washington DC metro area.

Courses will typically meet during the day for two days each week (Tuesdays and Fridays).

â€¢Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.

Minimum Qualifications

Masterâ€™s Degree with 18 graduate credits in Finance.

Preferred Qualifications

Teaching experience at the higher education level. Qualifications to teach International Finance. Availability for Fall 2015.

Special Notes to Applicants

Please be prepared to submit a list of 3 references along with their relevant contact information.

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.