Responsibilities

The Department of Accounting invites applicants to apply for an adjunct position to teach graduate/undergraduate courses, including introductory courses or advanced courses at Marymount University in the Washington DC metro area. The position involves one course per semester.

Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.

Minimum Qualifications

Master’s Degree with 18 graduate credits in Accounting or closely related subjects.

Preferred Qualifications

- Teaching experience at the higher education level.

- Qualifications to teach Managerial Economics.

- Availability for Fall 2015.

Special Notes to Applicants

Please be prepared to submit a list of 3 references along with their relevant contact information.

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.