Occasional travel - Travel requirements are dependent on specific positions and may vary. Relief positions require additional travel.

US Citizenship is required.

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959.

Successful completion of a background investigation

Successful completion of a pre-employment physical

Training as a condition of employment

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine professional degree.

DVM transcript must show your name, college name, & date degree awarded

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes FSIS will pay travel and transportation expenses to the first post of duty. This incentive is available to new Federal appointees in this position and it only includes the actual costs incurred because of the employee's travel and transportation of household goods to the first post of duty.

This position requires a Pre-Employment Physical.



Entrance on duty is contingent upon completion of a pre-employment security investigation. The position may require a Confidential, Secret, or Top Secret security clearance or be subject to a Public Trust background investigation at the time of appointment, and may be subject to reinvestigation every five years thereafter. A favorable adjudication of the clearance or background investigation at the time of appointment and on reinvestigations is a condition of employment.



You must submit a legible copy of your college transcripts, with your application package, showing your name, the college name and the conferred date of the DVM degree, as proof that you meet the education requirement. If you have not yet graduated, send a copy of your Veterinary transcript to-date. You may apply to this announcement up to six (6) months prior to receiving your Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree



If selected, you will be required to have the official Veterinary transcripts sent directly from your college, in a sealed envelope or a secure, certified official electronic format, to our Human Resources Operations Division Office (Minneapolis, MN), prior to entering on duty. If you receive a tentative offer for a position, and do not provide official transcripts as specified above, your tentative offer will be withdrawn.

If selected, false documents and statements can jeopardize employment and may be grounds for disciplinary action, including removal from Federal service.



Subject to satisfactory completion of one-year probationary period (unless prior service is creditable).

Subject to satisfactory completion of one-year supervisory/managerial probation period (unless prior service is creditable).



If you are newly hired, the documentation you present for purposes of completing the Department Homeland Security (DHS) Form I-9 on your first day of work (entry on duty) is verified through the DHS "E-VERIFY" system. Federal law requires the use of E-VERIFY to confirm the employment eligibility of all new hires. Under this system, the new hire is required to resolve any identified discrepancies as a condition of continued employment.

Please reference the specific Office of Personnel Management (OPM) qualifications standards for the Veterinary Medical Officer 0701 Job Series

BASIC QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENT FOR THE GS-11 GRADE LEVEL:

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) or equivalent degree, i.e., Veterinary Medical Doctor (VMD), obtained at a school or college of veterinary medicine accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education (AVMA). The AVMA web site has a listing of all AVMA-accredited veterinary medical schools.

Graduates of foreign veterinary medical schools that are not accredited by the AVMA Council on Education must meet one of the following requirements and submit supporting documentation:

Proof of certification of their final transcript by the Educational Commission for Foreign Veterinary Graduates (ECFVG) (Completion of ECFVG program)

Possession of a permanent, full, and unrestricted license to practice veterinary medicine in a State, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States that includes successful completion of the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination (NAVLE) or its predecessors, the National Board Examination (NBE) and the Clinical Competency Test (CCT).

Proof that the education obtained in a foreign veterinary medical program is equivalent to that gained in a veterinary medical program that is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education. Under this provision, equivalency is established only if an AVMA-accredited veterinary medical school or college accepts the graduate’s final transcript from the foreign veterinary medical school at full value for placement into an advanced degree, postgraduate educational program, or training program (e.g. Residency or graduate program).

Graduates of foreign veterinary medical programs must also submit proof of proficiency in the English language by successfully completing one of the nationally and internationally recognized examinations that incorporate assessments of reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills. Examples of examinations that assess mastery of the English language are shown below:

Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) - Minimum scores for the TOEFL are 560 for the paper-based version; 220 for the computer-based version; or overall score of 83 for the internet-based version (including 26 or higher in speaking, 26 or higher in listening, and 17 or higher in writing). For the computer-based and paper-based test versions, applicants must also complete the Test of Spoken English (TSE) and the Test of Written English (TWE). Minimum required scores are 55 for the TSE and 5.5 for the TWE;

Academic tests (listening, writing, and speaking) offered by the International English Language Testing System (IELTS). Applicants must achieve a minimum overall band score of 7.0, with at least 7.0 in speaking, 6.5 in listening, and 6.0 in writing; OR

Canadian Academic English Language Assessment (CAEL). Applicants must achieve a minimum overall band score of 70, with at least 60 in speaking, 60 in listening, and 50 in writing.

English language proficiency assessments may also be waived for qualified job applicants whose native language is English (i.e. the official or common language of an individuals country of birth is English) AND they submit a diploma or other official documentation from the school as proof of graduation from a high (secondary) school where the entire curriculum and educational programs of the school are taught in the English language for the entire three or four years of full-time attendance.





BASIC QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENT FOR THE GS-12 GRADE LEVEL - You must meet the basic requirements for the GS-11 grade level to qualify for positions at the GS-12 grade level. Qualification requirements for the GS-12 grade level and above are:





1. EXPERIENCE: Mastery of clinical medicine (veterinary practice experience); scientific presentations before professional groups; publication of medical reports in professional journals or publications; participation in seminars, advisory/working groups, and research groups; or other related activities that contribute to the advancement of veterinary medical science are positive indicators of the quality of an applicant's experience. However, articles on the care of pets would not be considered professional publications or qualifying specialized experience.

2. EDUCATION: Master’s degree conferred from an accredited college, in an area of specialization; or successfully completed two years of an internship, Residency program or fellowship training program in a discipline related to this position. Area of specialization, including but not limited to, animal science, avian medicine, food safety, infectious diseases, veterinary clinical sciences, pathobiology, biomedical sciences, veterinary anatomy, veterinary preventive medicine, comparative biological sciences, epidemiology, veterinary parasitology, molecular veterinary biosciences, public health, microbiology, pathology, immunology, laboratory animal medicine, toxicology, wildlife, zoological animal medicine, or sciences related to the work of a veterinary medical officer position.

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine professional degree is required. Doctor of Veterinary Medicine transcript must show your name, college name, and date degree was awarded.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must be registered with the Selective Service System before they can be employed by an Executive Agency of the Federal Government. For More Information



If selected for a position with further promotion potential, you are placed under a career development plan, and may be non-competitively promoted if you successfully complete the requirements and if recommended by management. However, promotion is neither implied nor guaranteed.



Obtain and use a Government-issued charge card for business-related travel.



Per Public Law 104-134, all Federal employees are required to have federal payments made by direct deposit to a financial institution of their choosing.



Must possess and maintain a valid driver's license.



Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP), Reemployment Priority List (RPL), or Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as a CTAP, RPL, or ICTAP eligible see http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/workforce-restructuring/employee-guide-to-career-transition/. To exercise selection priority for this vacancy, CTAP/RPL/ICTAP candidates must meet the basic eligibility requirements and all selective factors. CTAP/ICTAP candidates must be rated and determined to be well qualified (or above) based on an evaluation of the competencies listed in the How You Will Be Evaluated section. When assessed through a score-based category rating method, CTAP/ICTAP applicants must receive a rating of at least 85 out of a possible 100.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

The Office of Personnel Management has granted Direct Hire Authority government-wide for Veterinary Medical Officer Positions. There is a critical hiring need in severe shortage locations and these positions play an important role in protecting the nation’s food supply. This authority permits hiring without regard to certain competitive requirements. For more information: Incentives



Prior to issuing a list of best qualified applicants, we will review your resume and transcript(s) to ensure that you meet the qualification requirements for the grade(s) selected.



Applicants are not rated or ranked numerically. Applicants are strongly encouraged to provide complete information about their job-related experience and education. Your resume must document that you meet the Qualification Requirements detailed above.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to provide complete information about their job-related experience and education. Your resume must document that you meet the Qualification Requirements detailed above. Applicants who meet the qualifications and requirements, and have selected the geographic location of the vacant position, will be referred to the selecting official in last name order.

Veteran’s preference does not apply due to the existence of the Direct Hire authority for this position. Applicants are still strongly encouraged to provide documentation related to veterans preference.

Communication Skills – The ability to listen effectively, demonstrate understanding, clarify meaning for others, and speak with clarity and precision; to communicate with a diverse audience; and to write clearly and concisely. Leadership - The ability to organize tasks and to lead people effectively; to guide and coach others to improve their skills and achieve challenging goals; to inspire and motivate others; and to solicit and consider others’ opinions. The ability and willingness to make recommendations to improve inspection systems or procedures; demonstrate a strong work ethic, meet commitments, and seek out and accomplish professional development activities. Facilitation Skills/Negotiation - The ability to facilitate productive meetings or groups, generating discussion and involvement from others, achieving mutually beneficial resolutions to issues, bringing conflicts toward resolution by bringing issues into the open and attempting to resolve them in a collaborative manner, and giving fair consideration to everyone’s views. Problem Solving/Judgment - The ability to gather, examine, and interpret information from different sources to generate or evaluate effective solutions to problems and make sound decisions to generate alternate approaches to solving problems when needed to be aware of the likely consequences and implications of decisions, generate and implement new and useful ideas, “think outside the box,” explore alternatives, take risks and try new approaches. Planning/Time Management - The ability to plan and organize time in order to work both productively and efficiently as well as to maximize the quantity and quality of work; and to set priorities, determine long-term vs. short-term priorities, and complete assigned tasks within schedule constraints.