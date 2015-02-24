Responsibilities

Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.

Adjunct faculty are professionals with the responsibility of providing a quality learning experience for Marymount University students on a semester basis.

Adjunct faculty report to a dean, chair, or director and perform instruction-related duties and responsibilities in a timely manner and in accordance with the mission, policies and procedures of the university.

The relationship of the adjunct faculty member to the student is one of teacher and facilitator of learning.

Each adjunct is hired to instruct a particular course(s) within a department. The chair of the department will review all duties as assigned, particular to course being contracted to be taught.

Minimum Qualifications

Requires a BSN and a Masters in nursing or related field.

Eligible for Virginia RN license.

Preferred Qualifications

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.