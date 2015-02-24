Responsibilities

Under the supervision of the Lab and Technology Coordinator deliver instruction in nursing clinical skills and provides technical support during simulation. Support may include lab maintenance and readiness before and during simulation scenarios and skills labs. This may include instruction, administrative tasks, technical support, and housekeeping duties such as stocking or distributing supplies.

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential function: Ability to lift loads in excess of 50 pounds.

Minimum Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, and individual must possess a BSN degree, hold a current RN license, possess a minimum of one year experience and be physically able to perform essential duties. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Preferred Qualifications

Special Notes to Applicants

Please attach a cover letter, resume, and philosophy of teaching.

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.