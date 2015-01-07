Adjuncts Health and Human Performance
- Employer
- Marymount University
- Location
- 22207
- Posted
- Jan 07, 2015
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- School and Teaching
- Industry
- Education
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Responsibilities
Marymount seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach Health and Human Performance courses.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree
- Experience in teaching, coaching, or managing athletics
Preferred Qualifications
Special Notes to Applicants
Please submit a minimum of 3 references, maximum of 5, along with their relevant contact information.
Application materials must be received by
Open Until Filled Yes
University Profile
Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.