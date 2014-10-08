Responsibilities

Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises

Marymount seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach courses specific to Clinical Mental Health Counseling, School Counseling, Pastoral Counseling, and Ed.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision.

Minimum Qualifications

Terminal degree or candidates in the final stages of receiving their terminal degree is required. Identity and support of the counseling field and profession is required.

Preferred Qualifications

Licensure and/or certifications in counseling.

Special Notes to Applicants

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.