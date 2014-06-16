Responsibilities

Marymount Graduate Students accepted/enrolled in Graduate Nursing and are currently eligible to work as a Registered Nurse in Virginia or a compact state, and taking at least 6 graduate credits each semester are invited to apply for a part-time Graduate Assistantship position in the Nursing department.

The position begins in fall semester and continues through the end of spring semester. Graduate Assistants in Nursing Department provide instruction and assistance in the undergraduate nursing labs and simulation.

Applicants will be considered for a 1/3 or 2/3 GA position based on availability for teaching in the labs, needs of the program, and clinical background of the applicant.

â€¢ 1/3 GA’s work 7 hours weekly each semester (beginning the week before classes start): and receive waiver of 3 credits of their graduate tuition each semester of the assistantship.

â€¢ 2/3 GA’s work 14 hours weekly each semester (beginning the week before classes start) and receive a waiver of 6 credits of their graduate tuition each semester of the assistantship.

Interviews for the position begin now and continue until position is filled.

Minimum Qualifications

â€¢ Accepted into Marymount as a graduate student in Nursing

â€¢ Licensed as an RN in VA and eligible to work as a Registered Nurse in Virginia or a compact state

â€¢ Will be taking at least 6 graduate credits each semester of the assistantship

â€¢ 3.0 GPA

Preferred Qualifications

â€¢ Accepted students enrolled full-time are given preference over part-time students.

â€¢ Academic record and community / professional service will be considered in decision-making.

â€¢ Supervising or teaching experience is a plus.

Special Notes to Applicants

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.